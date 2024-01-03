Acas LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Acas LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $116.83. 1,443,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,530. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

