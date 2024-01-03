Acas LLC Sells 185 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Acas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,181,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 988,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.