Acas LLC Sells 228 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Acas LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $10,728,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. 705,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,190. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

