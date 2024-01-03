Acas LLC Sells 344 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acas LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. 775,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.