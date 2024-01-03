Acas LLC Sells 485 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acas LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHB traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. 583,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

