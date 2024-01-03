Acas LLC Sells 571 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Acas LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up about 1.8% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:BUFF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 118,059 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.