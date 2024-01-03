Acas LLC Sells 850 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Acas LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 87,940 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $348.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

