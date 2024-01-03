Acas LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Acas LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Rayonier accounts for about 1.6% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Rayonier by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after buying an additional 1,342,060 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,618. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.12%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

