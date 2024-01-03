Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $12.11

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $11.61. Accolade shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 71,887 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Accolade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $863.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.