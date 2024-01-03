Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 133,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 137,428 shares.The stock last traded at $201.44 and had previously closed at $202.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

