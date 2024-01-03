Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 98,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,686. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

