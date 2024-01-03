Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

