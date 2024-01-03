Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 43,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,989. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $42.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

