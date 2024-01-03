Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 33.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 186,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 152.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 17,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 10,877,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,027,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.