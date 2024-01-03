Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. 324,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,648. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

