Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Purchases 924 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,527. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

