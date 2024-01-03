Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after purchasing an additional 135,809,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,780 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,313,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $145.68.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

