AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

