Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEMD
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.