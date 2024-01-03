Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,053 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for 1.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,937,000 after buying an additional 1,678,061 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,686,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,945,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,048.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 6,132,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,363,385. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

