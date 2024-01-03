Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,471 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

FDMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 58,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.