Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,471 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance
FDMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 58,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $24.10.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
