Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 465,071 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 465,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $7.18.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.