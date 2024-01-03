Affinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 3.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

