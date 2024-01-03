Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,960,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $46,641,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $31,903,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 904,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.