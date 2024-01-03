Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 167,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 325,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,915,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020,664. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

