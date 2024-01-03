Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. 400,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,676. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.