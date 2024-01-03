Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 1.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

