Affinity Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.1 %

TER stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.57. 167,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

