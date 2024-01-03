Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $15.39 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 3.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 182,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,431. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

