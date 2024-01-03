Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

BDX traded down $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $241.78. 166,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.55 and its 200-day moving average is $258.04. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

