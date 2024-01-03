Affinity Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $159.03. 1,669,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

