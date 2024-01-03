Affinity Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Permian Resources worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,188,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 937,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 207.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 161,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 109,034 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,537,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 1,076,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

