Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 1.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. 27,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,745. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

