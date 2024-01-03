Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVFree Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 1.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FV stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.78. 27,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,745. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.