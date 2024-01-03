Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 148.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,090,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

