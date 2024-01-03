Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.48. 599,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

