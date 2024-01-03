Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 3.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

A stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.54. 263,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,565. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

