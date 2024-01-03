Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Simon Davis Purchases 3,349 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis bought 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £9,946.53 ($12,665.90).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of ATT stock opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.74. Allianz Technology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 202.24 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.04 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 530.36 and a beta of 0.57.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
