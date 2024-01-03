Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Simon Davis Purchases 3,349 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis bought 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £9,946.53 ($12,665.90).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATT stock opened at GBX 294.40 ($3.75) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.74. Allianz Technology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 202.24 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.04 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 530.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

