Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 16,088 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $140.14. 7,165,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,441,781. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
