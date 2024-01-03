Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises 1.5% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. 2,117,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,252. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

