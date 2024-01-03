Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stake Boosted by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Alteryx comprises 1.5% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,151,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Alteryx Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

