Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.05. 641,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,239,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

