Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,761,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 3,300,849 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 138.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,327,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 89,366 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 128,678 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ambev by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

