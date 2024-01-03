AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 9578147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 6.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.