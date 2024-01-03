Ameren (AEE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ameren (NYSE: AEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/1/2024 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2023 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/15/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

12/15/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

11/30/2023 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

