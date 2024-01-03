Ameren (AEE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ameren (NYSE: AEE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 1/1/2024 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/22/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 12/18/2023 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/18/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 12/15/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
  • 12/15/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.
  • 11/30/2023 – Ameren had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/21/2023 – Ameren had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/17/2023 – Ameren was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/9/2023 – Ameren was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

