Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 6.5%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 15,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 188,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

