American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.46.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.
American Electric Power Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Electric Power Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
