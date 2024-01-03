American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 289,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in American Electric Power by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

AEP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. The stock had a trading volume of 737,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

