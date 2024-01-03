Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

