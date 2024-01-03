Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.