Analysts’ New Coverage for January 3rd (AACG, AAME, AAPL, ACCD, ADXS, AEY, AKTX, AMED, AMLX, AP)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 3rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). They issued a neutral rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH). They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ). They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). They issued a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL). They issued an underweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK). They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.